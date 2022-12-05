Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,121,547. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

