Tradewinds LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,535 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $158.31.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.