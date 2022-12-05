Tradewinds LLC. Purchases Shares of 6,776 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 112,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.14. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $290.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

