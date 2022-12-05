Tradewinds LLC. Purchases Shares of 7,808 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 83,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

