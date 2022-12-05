Tradewinds LLC. Takes $2.88 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Starbucks makes up about 2.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,760. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

