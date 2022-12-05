Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,980. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

