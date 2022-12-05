Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,833. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at $26,458,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Traeger by 12.8% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Traeger in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Traeger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Traeger by 173.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 115,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

