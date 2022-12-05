Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.14

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
