Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.14

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.