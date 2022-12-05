Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $96.27 million and $2.51 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.75 or 0.06049019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.19 or 0.30271066 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.