TrueUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $814.09 million and approximately $28.20 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.84 or 0.05974829 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00502506 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.95 or 0.30299934 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 814,317,978 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

