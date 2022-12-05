Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,159 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $87,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 85,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

