Truist Financial Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $147.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLT. Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $141.42 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after buying an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

