U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE USB opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

