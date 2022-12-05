Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,667 shares.The stock last traded at $297.45 and had previously closed at $300.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. Barclays cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

