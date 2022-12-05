UBS Group Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($72.16) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($84.54) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($98.97) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Puma Trading Up 0.2 %

PUM stock traded up €0.12 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €50.32 ($51.88). 419,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €110.15 ($113.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

