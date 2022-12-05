UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Lowered by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up 2.3% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFPI opened at $83.21 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

