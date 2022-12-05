Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.21

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $64.10 million and $742,684.79 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00664228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00246321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060560 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20796554 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $778,384.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

