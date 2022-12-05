UMA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.66 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00010063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $117.81 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

