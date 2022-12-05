Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.66) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.64) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.07) to GBX 3,900 ($46.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.20) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($37.92) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,165.38 ($49.83).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,178 ($49.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,153.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,002 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,891.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,181 ($50.02).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.22%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.