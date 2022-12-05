Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.23

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00036442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $82.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

