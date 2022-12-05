United States Natural Gas Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 42,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 33,662 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $169,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $193,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. 612,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,379. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

