Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Cut by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the quarter. Upwork accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at $13,206,097.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock worth $1,914,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.12. 13,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,980. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

