USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion and $2.33 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.62 or 0.05999474 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00500720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.41 or 0.30192245 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,266,216,776 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
