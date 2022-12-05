Utrust (UTK) Hits Market Cap of $49.19 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Utrust has a market cap of $49.19 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

