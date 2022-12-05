VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,776. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.