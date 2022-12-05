Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.29. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $511.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $234,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

