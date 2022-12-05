ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 89,636 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,341,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,636 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises 1.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $119,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
