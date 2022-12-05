Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 152,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,365,832 shares.The stock last traded at $59.19 and had previously closed at $59.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469,995 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

