Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.