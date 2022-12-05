Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $233.00 at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $242.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.09.

VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

