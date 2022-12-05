Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $31.20 million and $3.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.