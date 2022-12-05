Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.92 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $41.92 million and $726,274.28 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,979.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00471433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00849727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.38 or 0.00650092 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00243941 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,708,000 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

