Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv
Vertiv Stock Up 3.9 %
VRT stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -245.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Vertiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently -16.66%.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.
