Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $21.30. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 21,780 shares.

VERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,545 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,028. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $376,958,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 792,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

