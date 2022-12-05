Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Position Raised by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Viasat worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 522.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Viasat Stock Down 3.0 %

VSAT opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat



Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

