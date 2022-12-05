Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 41,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.37 and had previously closed at $10.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $575.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
