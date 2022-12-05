Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock remained flat at $3.10 during trading hours on Monday. 764,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

