Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Bought by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Vitru accounts for about 34.6% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vitru worth $71,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VTRU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
