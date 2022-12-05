Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 518,802 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.43.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
