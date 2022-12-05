Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 518,802 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home

About Vivint Smart Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 87.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

