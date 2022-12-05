Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,926,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after buying an additional 209,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 193,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

