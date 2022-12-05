Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 231,402 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Domino’s Pizza worth $105,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $382.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

