Voya Investment Management LLC Has $53.76 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $53,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC opened at $173.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

