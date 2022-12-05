Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 198,780 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $53,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.