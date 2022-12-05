Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $80,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

