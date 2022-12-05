Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 18,976 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $59,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 151.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CELH opened at $117.58 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

