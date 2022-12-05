Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 19,063 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $74,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.55 and a 200-day moving average of $310.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.81.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

