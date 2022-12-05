vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
VTVT stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.