vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

VTVT stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

