Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.88 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00018568 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $86.88 million and $6.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19205484 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,366,272.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

