VVS Finance (VVS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $117.52 million and $1.20 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,634,425,636,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,322,062,600,958 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

