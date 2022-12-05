Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wabash National Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 38.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $232,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

